The Kardashian family is undergoing a schism as they divide to compete against one another on a special episode of “Celebrity Family Feud.” Kim Kardashian West revealed in a series of Snapchats on Saturday that various members of the Kardashian clan had gathered to play for an episode to raise money for charity.





On one side is Team Kardashian-Jenner, comprised of Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kris’ mother Mary Jo Campbell and Cici Bussey, one of their cousins. The other team is Team Kardashian-West, comprised of at least Kim and husband Kanye West. Kim’s friend Jonathan Cheban was present backstage, but it is unknown at this time if he is playing. E! and TMZ confirmed that Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and North West would not be competing in the episode, although Kim confirmed that North wanted to play but was deemed “too young” to compete.

Believe it or not, this is not the first time the Kardashians have played “Celebrity Family Feud,” as they appeared on an episode back in 2008. The episode was hosted by Al Roker and had the Kardashians play against former professional football and baseball player Deion Sanders’ family. The Sanders family won 382-83.

TMZ also learned that the episode wasn’t originally supposed to pit the Kardashian clan against one another, but was actually supposed to be the Kardashians vs. the Hiltons. Sources close to the production told the site that Paris Hilton and her mother Kathy were willing to play, but father Rick refused, as “it wasn’t right for him to appear because he’s not in entertainment … and it looked ‘thirsty.'” Sister Nicky Hilton, brother Barron Hilton II and Barron’s fiancee Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff also refused to participate.

Since the taping, TMZ approached Kim to see if she’d reveal which team won “Family Feud.” However, the reality TV star has kept tight-lipped, meaning we’ll have to wait for the episode to air before we find out. At this time, no air date has been announced.