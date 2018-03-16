Family of five? Not so fast!

Forget what you might have heard about Jessa (neé Duggar) Seewald having a third bun in the oven, because those rumors are reportedly untrue. Earlier this week, reports of a third child for the Seewalds surfaced, but according to a Duggar family spokesperson, that’s all a rumor, and she is not expecting, reports E! Online.





Jessa and Ben Seewald were married in November 2014 and already have two children together, Spurgeon, 2, and Henry, 13 months.

In November, Jessa penned a sweet note to her husband in celebration of their third wedding anniversary.

“I thought that we’d reached the pinnacle of our love on this day, three years ago,” she wrote alongside a photo from their wedding day.

On the Seewald family website, Jessa shared even more details of their love with fans.

“Sure, we worked through our squabbles and disagreements, like anyone else. But because of your meekness and gentleness in the midst of trials, I always come out loving you even more,” she wrote. “God is constantly opening my eyes to the many blessings, big and small, that I’ve received through you…and my heart overflows with gratefulness.”