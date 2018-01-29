Congratulations are in order for Jacob Roloff and his now-fiancée Isabel Rock!

The former star of “Little People, Big World” announced he had popped the question during a romantic vacation to Iceland over the weekend in a series of posts to fans on Instagram.





In the first photo, Roloff shared a selfie with Rock and hinted that the photo was taken just mere minutes before he asked her to marry him.

“a few moments and a short walk before…” he wrote alongside the snap.

Soon after, Roloff shared a second photo of Rock in tears of joy, presumably right after she said “yes!”

“a few moments and a brief conversation later…” he wrote.

And finally, he made the news official with a sweet photo of the pair. In the shot, Rock is riding piggy-back style on Roloff’s back on what looks to be the family’s farm in Oregon.

RELATED: New mom Tori Roloff speaks out against offensive opinions about her life

“…we got ENGAGED! It happened in Iceland on the frozen pond, Tjörnin, late on Christmas 🎄 So much love for this beautiful soul @izzysofia_ . Here’s to many more Christmas’, you n me,” he wrote.

The bride-to-be also shared the exciting news in a post on Jan. 27.

“We are finally ready to share with everyone… WE ARE ENGAGED!!! 😍💍Thank you so much to @moniqueserraphotography for the photos taken in the place we both grew up 🌿,” she wrote.

The couple spent some of last year documenting their cross-country road trip together on YouTube in a miniseries titled “Rock & Roloff Road Trip.”

Roloff is the fourth child from the famous reality show family to wed. Twins Jeremy and Zach were married in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Sister Molly Roloff tied the knot in August 2017.