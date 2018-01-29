Menu
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Read this Next

Pink traded in a death-defying performance for a tearjerking ballad at this year's Grammys
Advertisement

Congratulations are in order for Jacob Roloff and his now-fiancée Isabel Rock!

The former star of “Little People, Big World” announced he had popped the question during a romantic vacation to Iceland over the weekend in a series of posts to fans on Instagram.


In the first photo, Roloff shared a selfie with Rock and hinted that the photo was taken just mere minutes before he asked her to marry him.

“a few moments and a short walk before…” he wrote alongside the snap.

a few moments and a short walk before…

A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) on

Soon after, Roloff shared a second photo of Rock in tears of joy, presumably right after she said “yes!”

“a few moments and a brief conversation later…” he wrote.

a few moments and a brief conversation later…

A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) on

And finally, he made the news official with a sweet photo of the pair. In the shot, Rock is riding piggy-back style on Roloff’s back on what looks to be the family’s farm in Oregon.

RELATED: New mom Tori Roloff speaks out against offensive opinions about her life

“…we got ENGAGED! It happened in Iceland on the frozen pond, Tjörnin, late on Christmas 🎄 So much love for this beautiful soul @izzysofia_ . Here’s to many more Christmas’, you n me,” he wrote.

The bride-to-be also shared the exciting news in a post on Jan. 27.

“We are finally ready to share with everyone… WE ARE ENGAGED!!! 😍💍Thank you so much to @moniqueserraphotography for the photos taken in the place we both grew up 🌿,” she wrote.

The couple spent some of last year documenting their cross-country road trip together on YouTube in a miniseries titled “Rock & Roloff Road Trip.”

Roloff is the fourth child from the famous reality show family to wed. Twins Jeremy and Zach were married in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Sister Molly Roloff tied the knot in August 2017.

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Chrissy Teigen made the announcement about her unborn baby fans have been waiting for

Chrissy Teigen made the announcement about her unborn baby fans have been waiting for

Pink traded in a death-defying performance for a tearjerking ballad at this year’s Grammys

Pink traded in a death-defying performance for a tearjerking ballad at this year’s Grammys

Woman’s edgy idea for new “Batman” movie takes the internet by storm

Woman’s edgy idea for new “Batman” movie takes the internet by storm

Here’s what happened when a “Price is Right” contestant got a little too excited to see Drew Carey

Here’s what happened when a “Price is Right” contestant got a little too excited to see Drew Carey

Despite all of the rumors, Matt Lauer thought he would never be fired from his job on “TODAY”

Despite all of the rumors, Matt Lauer thought he would never be fired from his job on “TODAY”

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement