There’s something seriously wrong with this photoshop picture of Reese Witherspoon

The internet couldn’t help but notice a few bizarre things from this photo shoot of A-listers Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.





On Thursday, Witherspoon shared one of the first photos of the Vanity Fair 24th annual Hollywood issue and it was clear something just wasn’t right with her body. In the image, Witherspoon is perched on Winfrey’s lap with Kidman at her feet and Hanks standing close behind. The actress appears to be leaning on Winfrey but look closely at the slip on her dress.

She has three legs!

After the image made Twitter explode, Witherspoon jokingly addressed her “condition.”

“Well…I guess everybody knows now…I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;),” she wrote.

Well…I guess everybody knows now…I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

But, that wasn’t the only photoshop fail from the cover shoot. In another image, Winfrey and Witherspoon are goofing off and laughing with Hanks behind-the-scenes, but something is off about this photo, too! As she giggles, Winfrey’s hands are placed on her lap AND a third hand is on Witherspoon’s waist!

RELATED: People are absolutely outraged by this Photoshop fail! Can you spot it?

Winfrey also took the obvious fail in a tweet to Witherspoon writing, “I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand .”

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾❤️ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018

Vanity Fair got in on the fun and acknowledged the mistakes by retweeting the actress and the media maven.

“While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon’s three legs, unfortunately, it’s just the lining of her dress,” they joked about Witherspoon’s “third leg.”

While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress. https://t.co/HJjvbc037S — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

The publication also apologized to Winfrey writing, “As for @ Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error online .).”

As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?

¯_(ツ)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error​ online​.) https://t.co/QNd74YtSTz — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

At least everyone got a good laugh out of the whole thing!