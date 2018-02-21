Tinsel Town isn’t quite so shiny, at least according to Megan Fox.

Although Hollywood is how she became a household name, the “Transformers” alum doesn’t have very many positive things to say about show business.





The 31-year-old mom-of-three spoke to E! News about the “morally bankrupt” industry and its treatment of actors, and she did not mince words.

“You’re a commodity… you’re something that the studio owns,” she began. “As long as you survive filming and they’ve gotten what they need from you they don’t really care if you drop dead afterwards. It doesn’t matter if you break an arm or you break a leg.”

Fox continued, “Things like when you’re working. You can get really sick, as long as you are not bleeding from your face, you are going to keep working and people don’t understand that. There’s no regard for your safety or your physical well-being at all because it doesn’t matter because you are a means to an end.”

She added,

They need what they need from you and then, goodbye. You know, ‘suck it up, tough it up and we’ll see you for the next one.’ That’s what I mean by it being sort of ‘morally bankrupt’ is that there’s just no empathy or concern for humanity or, god forbid, recognition of a spirit. In my experience, from my perspective, I haven’t experienced that in this industry. There’s not a lot of concern about what’s right for individuals.

Fox has been very candid in the past about her career and her treatment as an actress, much of which stemmed from a feud with “Transformers” director Michael Bay.

In the past, she called Bay out for misogynistic directing habits (she once told Jimmy Kimmel that Bay had made her — then a 15-year-old extra — dance soaking wet under a waterfall as an extra on “Bad Boys 2”) and slammed him for being a “tyrant” on sets. She famously said, “He’s like Napoleon and he wants to create this insane, infamous mad man reputation. He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is.”

Bay responded through his an open letter via his crew members, where Fox was blasted for being a “porn star” and “dumb-as-a-rock,” among other things, and then fired from the movie franchise.

Fox made up with the director long ago, before being cast in his “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” films, but she admitted that she “had to ride out two years of very negative press” and the “perception that [she] was sort of thrown out of Hollywood,” to get there.

In addition to her strife with Bay, she’s repeatedly opened up about being typecast in Hollywood in roles centered around her looks.

As she told the New York Times, “You have these stereotypes that still dominate films: the nag, the trophy, the escort … I haven’t been sent a nag script yet, but I do get plenty of, like, ‘interesting stripper.’ Or, ‘She’s super funny, but she’s also an escort, but that’s what makes it funny!’”

From the backlash and criticism she’s received over the years stemming from these factors in addition to being bad at acting or being a “bad actress,” it isn’t particularly surprising that she would be so vocal about her distaste. Luckily, she isn’t exactly focused on being a big name star, preferring to focus on raising her children with husband Brian Austen Green, 44.

“I’m not necessarily very passionate about acting per se,” she told the New York Times in 2016. “I don’t feel validated by being on a set or making a movie. I have a lot of fun making these movies, but it’s not a representation of my innermost being.”