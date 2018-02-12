Menu
Renowned crooner Vic Damone has passed away at the age of 89
Elizabeth Hurley sure knows how to heat things up on Instagram!

The 52-year-old actress flaunted her toned physique in one sexy selfie shared to her personal social media account on Monday.


Sharing a photo of herself wearing sunglasses and a bikini coverup with nothing else, Hurley wrote, “Bathroom selfie in my new Lizzie Robe in soft crochet 😘😘😘 @elizabethhurleybeach.”

Hurley has never been afraid to show off her body, especially during beach vacations! A look at her Instagram feed shows that she’s not ashamed to show off her figure over 50!

My new Isla Bikini in Hot Pink @elizabethhurleybeach 💖

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

@elizabethhurleybeach #BlackFriday 😘😘😘

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

With a body like that, it’s no wonder that she created her very own bikini line, appropriately titled Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

She might love life in the spotlight, but the “Royals” actress isn’t interested in passing on her love of Hollywood to her son Damian, 15, whom she shares with ex Steve Bing. She previously told The Daily Telegraph that she doesn’t want her son to feel “trapped by fame” despite his role as Prince Hansel von Liechtenstein on her E! series, per the Daily Mail.

