It was an extra special night for “American Idol” contestant Benjamin Glaze on Sunday night.

The 19-year-old shared a special moment with judge Katy Perry after his confession that he had never been kissed.





“Have you kissed a girl and liked it?” Luke Bryan asked.

“I’ve never been in a relationship,” he said. “I can’t kiss a girl without being in a relationship.”

That’s when Perry decided to swoop in and give him a good luck kiss. “Come here, Benjamin. Come here right now!” she said.

Glaze made his way over the the judge’s panel and went in for a kiss on the cheek that just wasn’t up to Perry’s standards. When Glaze went in for another kiss, the “Roar” singer turned her head and planted one right on his lips!

After composing himself, Glaze began his audition singing Nick Jonas’s hit “Levels.” But it wasn’t enough to send him to Hollywood.

Bryan suggested he “hone his craft a little more” and “get better at singing” before trying again soon.

“I really enjoyed meeting you today,” Perry said. “You gave my heart a flutter. I think you’re really sweet, but truthfully, there are just some people that are outsinging you right now, and so I don’t think it’d be fair to put you in that kind of competition. Next time just take your time. I think you were a bit rushed, and I think that’s because I sped up your BPM of the heartbeat.”

Lionel Richie also said he had high hopes for Glaze’s career, even though it was a no from him.

“American Idol” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.