The flu bug is out in full force and not even celebrity kids are immune from it!

On Thursday, singer Jessica Simpson shared that not just one, but two of her kids had come down with the flu in a post to fans on Instagram.


“Fevers and the flu, but still so cute 😇😇,” she wrote alongside the photo of her kids, daughter Maxwell, 5 and son Ace, 4 looking totally (yet, adorably) miserable, snuggled up couch together.

Fevers and the flu, but still so cute 😇😇 #MAXIDREW #ACEKNUTE

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Commentors were quick to sympathize with the star and send their “get well soon” wishes to her kids in the comments section of the photo.

“Hope you’re [sic] cuties feel better,” one fan wrote.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres played ‘Su’Move It, Move It’ with Jessica Simpson and hilarity ensued

Another fan who is going through the same thing with her own kids added, “Mine are down with it too. Hopefully everyone feels better soon!”

Simpson’s kids, who she shares with husband Eric Johnson, previously made headlines when she was mom-shammed over her daughter’s choice of Halloween costume. Critics slammed the mom-of-two on Instagram just after Halloween 2017 when she used temporary hair dye to change her daughter’s blonde locks to a deep brunette for her costume as Belle from “Beauty and the Beast.”

Willie, Waylon, Belle and Cowboy Ace #Halloween2017

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

A source close to Simpson came to her defense and assure anyone who is concerned that Maxwell is still a blonde.

“It was a spray in color for her costume,” a source told US Weekly at the time.

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
