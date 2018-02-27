Actress Alicia Silverstone and her husband Christopher Jarecki have gone their separate ways after 20 years together, for more than 12 of which they were married.





The couple confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE on Feb. 26.

“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together whom they will continue to co-parent,” Silverstone’s rep said.

The couple wed in June 2005 in a small lakeside ceremony in and share one son, Bear Blu, 6, together.

Shortly after announcing the split, Silverstone took to social media and shared a few photos from her Hawaiian vacation with her son.

“So fun playing in the water with Bear. Swimming, boogie boarding and just savoring. We’ve been staying at my friend’s home while he is away. Driving around in his big truck was fun in the rain and mud. Bear and I played with this adorable little man we met on the beach with his beautiful mom. And somehow, even cleaning the kitchen (constantly) and doing laundry here is fun,” she shared alongside a gallery of images from their trip.

She also snapped a selfie with her son, writing, “Bear and I on our Hawaiian adventure. My sweet sweet love 💕.”

She has not publicly commented about the split on social media.