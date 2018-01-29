Paige VanZant just said YES!

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant and current female Ultimate Fighting Championship competitor announced that her longtime boyfriend fellow MMA fighter Austin Vanderford popped the question.





“I said yes!!! ,” she wrote alongside a photo of the surprise moment where Vanderford presented her with the ring while down on bended knee.

According to TMZ, the couple have been dating since last summer.

Just days before announcing their engagement, Vanderford shared a sweet tribute to his lady love on Instagram in a photo of the two sharing a passionate kiss.

“Missing the sun. Thankful for your love ❤ @paigevanzantufc,” he wrote.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans will remember VanZant from season 22 of the series. She was partnered up with Mark Ballas for the season and ended it as the runner up, right behind winners Nyle DiMarco and Peta Murgatroyd.

Congratulations to the happy couple!