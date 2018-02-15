Actor Josh Gad is calling for change after revealing on Twitter that a friend’s child was a victim of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday.





Gad said that he was “sad” and “angry” over the news in an emotional tweet to fans on Feb. 14.

“I am so angry tonight. I am so sad. I’m putting my phone down because we are debating sensible gun laws again,” he wrote. “A child of one of our friend’s has a bullet in his chest & is critical condition because a 19 year old had access to a military weapon. Pretend it’s normal. It’s not.”

The actor later called out Sen. Marco Rubio by retweeting an article from The Hill where Rubio reportedly says that Americans shouldn’t “jump to conclusions” about gun laws in the wake of mass shootings.

“As a Floridian, please let me be among the masses to tell you, you are a spineless coward @marcorubio and I hope your 3.3 million dollars in NRA funding comes with ear plugs that allow you to tune out the mourning cries of children and parents everywhere,” he wrote.

In the early hours of Thursday, Gad took to Twitter once again and shared that the child of his friend did not make it through the night and died from the injuries.

“Last night, I received a text while I slept that our friend’s son passed away from his gun shot wound. My grief for this family and the many others knows no bounds. I’m so sorry this happened. I’m so sorry our leaders are worthless. I’m so sorry we are bound to repeat this again,” he wrote.

Friends and fans, including singer Josh Groban, share their condolences in the replies to his tweet.

On Feb. 14, a seventeen people were killed and dozens were wounded when a gunman opened fire after allegedly pulling the fire alarm at the school. The victims are both students and teachers, and the names of many of the victims have yet to be released.