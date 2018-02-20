Wedding bells are on the horizon!

Congrats are in order for “Trading Spaces” alum Genevieve Gorder, who is engaged to her beau Christian Dunbar, reports PEOPLE.





RELATED: “Barefoot Contessa” Ina Garten opens up about the moment she knew husband Jeffrey was “the one”

The 43-year-old TLC star told the publication that their love is “undeniable.”

“It takes a pretty big love to interrupt a beautiful life … this one was undeniable,” said Gorder, 43, of Dunbar. “So off we go to the dance again.”

Gorder showed off her sparkling rock on over the weekend with a snapshot of her engagement ring and her 10-year-old daughter, Bebelle. She captioned the pic, “That kinda night.”

That kinda night. #♥️ #girlsnight A post shared by Genevieve Gorder (@genevievegorder) on Feb 17, 2018 at 5:23pm PST

Gorder became a household face in 2000 as one of the lead designers on “Trading Spaces,” a popular home remodeling series. Since the show ended in 2008, she’s made the jump to HGTV, appearing as both a host of her own series, “Genevieve’s Renovation,” and the host of “White House Christmas.” The soon-to-be newlyweds have often traded photos of one another on social media, particularly on holidays. Gorder offered a tribute “to love” on Valentine’s Day with a black-and-white glimpse at her beau, while he — also a model and designer himself — shared a snap with his special lady on Christmas.

It was announced that Gorder would be joining several members of the original cast, including Ty Pennington and host Paige Davis, in the TLC’s forthcoming reboot of “Trading Spaces.” According to one of his posts, Dunbar is also set to show off his design chops alongside his fiancee in the upcoming revival.

“So truly humbled/honored to be able to play a tiny part in the return of the original series that started it all,” he wrote alongside a photo of the “Trading Spaces” truck.

RELATED: After just over 6 months together, Drew Carey pops the question to his “24/7”

With a slew of celebrity divorces recently announced, including Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart and Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, it’s good to see love is still in the air!