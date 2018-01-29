Menu
Power 106/Twitter Read this Next

Cardi B had TV producers trembling with her on-air bout of verbal diarrhea at the Grammys
Advertisement

Singer Joy Villa sure outdid herself this year on the red carpet at the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

The singer made an anti-abortion statement in New York City as she walked the red carpet wearing a white gown with a large fetus painted on the skirt. Villa took things one step further with her bedazzled clutch that read “Choose Life” and an over-the-top crown on top of her head.


Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

PEOPLE reports that Villa was inspired to wear the gown, designed by Pronovias and hand-painted by Villa herself by her own experience of giving a baby up for adoption when she was 21 years old.

“I’m a pro-life woman. This year I chose to make a statement on the red carpet like I always do,” she told Fox News. “I’m all about life.”

RELATED: Lady Gaga was in tears after dedicating this Grammy’s performance to a dearly departed family member

Last year, Villa turned heads at the Grammy’s when she showed her support for President Donald Trump with a “Make American Great Again” inspired gown on the red carpet.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I am looking forward to seeing Americans… [feeling patriotic] again. I’m glad that conservative values are back at the forefront as a pro-life woman,” she told Fox adding that she is very pleased with Trump’s current tax plan.

“I’m looking forward to saving money on my taxes as a small-business woman,” she said.

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Woman’s edgy idea for new “Batman” movie takes the internet by storm

Woman’s edgy idea for new “Batman” movie takes the internet by storm

Here’s what happened when a “Price is Right” contestant got a little too excited to see Drew Carey

Here’s what happened when a “Price is Right” contestant got a little too excited to see Drew Carey

Despite all of the rumors, Matt Lauer thought he would never be fired from his job on “TODAY”

Despite all of the rumors, Matt Lauer thought he would never be fired from his job on “TODAY”

After six miscarriages, “General Hospital” alum reveals the heartbreaking news we hoped we’d never hear

After six miscarriages, “General Hospital” alum reveals the heartbreaking news we hoped we’d never hear

Former “Charmed” star just unloaded on the CW channel for this impending reboot

Former “Charmed” star just unloaded on the CW channel for this impending reboot

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement