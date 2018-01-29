Singer Joy Villa sure outdid herself this year on the red carpet at the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

The singer made an anti-abortion statement in New York City as she walked the red carpet wearing a white gown with a large fetus painted on the skirt. Villa took things one step further with her bedazzled clutch that read “Choose Life” and an over-the-top crown on top of her head.





PEOPLE reports that Villa was inspired to wear the gown, designed by Pronovias and hand-painted by Villa herself by her own experience of giving a baby up for adoption when she was 21 years old.

“I’m a pro-life woman. This year I chose to make a statement on the red carpet like I always do,” she told Fox News. “I’m all about life.”

Last year, Villa turned heads at the Grammy’s when she showed her support for President Donald Trump with a “Make American Great Again” inspired gown on the red carpet.

“I am looking forward to seeing Americans… [feeling patriotic] again. I’m glad that conservative values are back at the forefront as a pro-life woman,” she told Fox adding that she is very pleased with Trump’s current tax plan.

“I’m looking forward to saving money on my taxes as a small-business woman,” she said.