Kailyn Lowry rang in 26 a showing a little skin to fans on Instagram.

The “Teen Mom” star shared the racy shot on social media Wednesday to celebrated turning 26. In the sexy black and white shot, Lowry posed nude with her numerous tattoos on display.





“Birthday suit for the birthday girl 😉🎂🎉,” she wrote.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section of the post with love for the reality star.

“Omg this pic is gorgeous 😍 @kaillowry you’re beautiful woman inside and out,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “You look amazing . I love seeing the natural beauty . You never try to be anyone else , u just be urself. Your doing amazing !❤.”

Earlier this year, the mother of three flew to Miami, Fla., to undergo plastic surgery but backed out just hours before she was supposed to go under the knife. After sharing the news, she addressed the issue with fans on Twitter.

“When i get home I’ll use the money i was gona spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out,” she wrote.