Dylan Dreyer’s son Calvin might be growing up a Patriots fan, but the team’s loss on Sunday night didn’t stop him from getting in on the football fun and celebrating by saying his first word, which was, appropriately, “touchdown!”





The “TODAY” meteorologist shared her son’s adorable milestone on Sunday night in a sweet post to fans on Instagram.

“I’m sad. But watching this over and over again makes me so happy. Calvin’s first legit word: touchdown! Sorry, little buddy, the Pats will try again next year! #gocalgo,” she wrote alongside the video of Calvin excitedly saying “touchdown!”

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles’ adorable daughter is the real Super Bowl MVP

Dreyer’s husband, Brian Fichera, posted the same video on his Instagram, writing, “Yikes Eagles fans….I’m sorry but your team already lost….Calvin learned how to say Touchdown so….it’s already 7 billion to zero according to Calvin.”

The family, who are clearly big Patriots fans, shared their excitement for the big game with a sweet photo following their team’s advancement to the championship round.

“Guess we’ll be wearing these exact outfits again on Super Bowl Sunday!!! #dillydilly #gopats,” Dreyer wrote.

It looks like Calvin will be cheering his team on next season again right alongside his mom and dad!