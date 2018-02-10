Menu
Actor Idris Elba proposed to girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre at a film screening in London Friday night.

Elba, 45, and Dhowre, 29, have been dating since at least last fall when they went public with their relationship. The couple met on the set of “The Mountain Between Us,” People reported. Dhowre is an actress and model who was crowned Miss Vancouver in 2014.


Elba popped the question before the screening of “Yardie.” The audience was enthusiastic in its response.

Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

