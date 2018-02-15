Stunning Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale recently appeared on a popular radio show in Australia — the “Kyle and Jackie O Show” – and spilled the beans about a raunchy incident involving her and her boyfriend that occurred on a plane.





The 22-year-old, who has been with boyfriend Johannes Jarl since high school, shared a story of the time the couple were caught having sex in the airplane bathroom.

It sounds like they were actually successful in their attempts to join the mile high club, and it wasn’t until they were leaving the bathroom that somebody noticed them coming out.

“I feel like it’s something you kind of have to do,” the model said, adding that it wasn’t really awkward, and the couple just “laughed” it off.

🐆 A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Dec 13, 2017 at 4:01pm PST

😘 A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Aug 21, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

Gale certainly isn’t the only celebrity to have gotten frisky on a plane.

Last year, rapper Ludacris and comedian Chelsea Handler participated in a game of “Never Have I Ever” with Ellen DeGeneres while appearing on her daytime talk show.

During the game, Ludacris and Handler, perhaps unsurprisingly, revealed that they’ve both performed at shows while intoxicated, both been kicked out of bars and both been in handcuffs — although they didn’t say if the handcuffs belonged to a police officer or not. They also confessed to stealing, and both have used their fame to talk their way out of traffic tickets.

Ellen also asked her guests if either of them was in the mile high club. They both revealed that they were — as did Ellen herself!