Brad Pitt may soon be diving back into the hook-up waters with this Hollywood comic if she has her way.

Kelly Ripa caught up with comedienne Tiffany Haddish — who’s been stealing the public’s hearts since her critically acclaimed role in “Girls Trip” — and got the inside scoop behind a special conversation she had with the Hollywood vet.





“I just met him in an elevator,” Haddish said about the “Inglourious Basterds” star. “He said in one year, if he’s single and I’m single, we gon’ do it, so you know what that mean.”

While many people would be ecstatic to have a go at Pitt, 54, there may be one thing holding back the 38-year-old “Keanu” actress, and that’s his veritable team of children with soon-to-be ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 42.

“He do got seven kids,” she added, laughing. “I don’t know if I could deal with a man that’s got that many kids.”

Actually Tiff, he’s only got six, so maybe you can make it work!

Since Pitt and Jolie announced their still-ongoing divorce nearly a year and a half ago, Pitt has made headlines for rumors about him dating. He was reportedly flirting with actress Sienna Miller and model Elle McPherson last fall, while it also came out that the “Fight Club” alum reportedly uses his birth name when he does meet people, in coffee shops at least.

He was recently spotted introducing himself to a lady in a coffee shop during a flirtatious exchange as “William” before eventually hoping back on his motorcycle, according to gossip website Page Six.

Since his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston split with her current husband Justin Theroux, there’s always the chance that the former couple will reunite, in which case Tiffany will have to keep on looking.