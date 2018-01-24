We’d be lying if we said we haven’t mispronounced someone’s name before. Even actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish makes the mistake.

“Daniel… Koolye!”

Here’s Tiffany Haddish butchering Daniel Kaluuya’s name

“… You know it. He know his name”#OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/i26Isjwqan — Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) January 23, 2018





Except when she does it, she responds in the best way.

And people were quick to point out her mistake.

Tiffany Haddish is strugglinggg with these names. 😂 #OscarNoms — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 23, 2018

Guys our girl Tiffany Haddish is slaughtering everyone’s names on this announcement. 😂#OscarNoms — Justin Mikita (@JustinMikita) January 23, 2018

Daniel Kal-lelujah! I am very into Tiffany Haddish's pun-save on Daniel Kaluuya's name. — Wailin Wong (@VelocityWong) January 23, 2018

Some were less than amused with her attempts.

Half of Twitter thinks @TiffanyHaddish was delightful in slaughtering the names of the #Oscars noms – the other half (and me) not amused. — Devin Scillian (@DevinScillian) January 23, 2018

Others guessed that the actors didn’t care that much.

People criticizing Tiffany Haddish for mispronouncing all those names should remember that anyone lucky enough to be nominated today really doesn't give a shit. — Noah Gittell (@noahgittell) January 23, 2018

Daniel Kaluuya, star of Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” also didn’t seem to mind.

“I couldn’t feel more honored to have Tiffany Haddish mispronounce my name.”

–#DanielKaluuya https://t.co/v8TQukjW0b — Brett Gursky (@BrettGursky) January 23, 2018

“I couldn’t feel more honored to have Tiffany Haddish mispronounce my name,” he said while recalling his nervousness leading up to the moment.

Neither did Michael H. Weber, who recently worked on “The Disaster Artist.”

Tiffany Haddish can mispronounce my name any way she wants! WOOOOOOO — Michael H. Weber (@thisisweber) January 23, 2018

Haddish saw Weber’s tweet, that she chose to respond to address the moment. In fact, it gave her flashbacks to one very popular “Key & Peele” skit.

I am so sorry I can say your name. I just felt like I was a substitute teacher in a Key and Peele skit. I was having a unreal experience. So Greatful your are cool Congratulations! https://t.co/kKyzWdtoNK https://t.co/RWNRQpi6HS — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) January 23, 2018

