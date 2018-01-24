We’d be lying if we said we haven’t mispronounced someone’s name before. Even actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish makes the mistake.
Except when she does it, she responds in the best way.
And people were quick to point out her mistake.
Some were less than amused with her attempts.
Others guessed that the actors didn’t care that much.
Daniel Kaluuya, star of Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” also didn’t seem to mind.
“I couldn’t feel more honored to have Tiffany Haddish mispronounce my name,” he said while recalling his nervousness leading up to the moment.
Neither did Michael H. Weber, who recently worked on “The Disaster Artist.”
Haddish saw Weber’s tweet, that she chose to respond to address the moment. In fact, it gave her flashbacks to one very popular “Key & Peele” skit.
RELATED: A dog that looks like Laura Dern appears online — and Laura just responded