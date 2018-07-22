Menu
Chip Joanna Gaines Laundry Room Read this Next

The One Room in Chip and Joanna Gaines' Farmhouse You've Never Seen
Advertisement
Titos Vodka Billionaires University of Texas

According to Forbes, Texas’ own Tito’s Vodka brand is now worth $2.5 billion. That makes the company’s aptly named founder, Tito Beveridge, one of the richest people in America.

It’s not surprising to anyone who’s sampled the crisp and clean vodka, which sold nearly 45 million bottles last year. This year, they are projected to sell a jaw-dropping 58 million bottles of product.

For a guy who got his start giving flavored vodka as Christmas presents, Beveridge has come a long way. Tito’s Vodka launched in Austin, Texas in 1997. At the time, the common perception was that it was illegal to distill liquor in the state of Texas.

However, Tito learned the letter of the law and went head-to-head with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. He proved there was no statute, either state or federal, prohibiting it and earned his distillery license. Now, at 20 years old, Tito’s is now the oldest legal distillery in the Lone Star State.

“I’d go out and make it and sell it and come back and make some more and you know I was sleeping next to the still and you know just kind of boot-strapped it up,” Beveridge says on the Tito’s website.

Looks like his boot-straps have held up well, leading to $2.5 billion in sales. So who knows what the future holds for Tito’s.

Read More: 11 Houston Billionaires Made Forbes’ List of the 400 Richest Americans

Wide Open Country

Rare Studio

Some fans of Paris Jackson have been editing her skin tone in photos, and she’s had enough

Some fans of Paris Jackson have been editing her skin tone in photos, and she’s had enough

Tiffany Haddish joked to Kelly Ripa about the sexy plans she made with Brad Pitt

Tiffany Haddish joked to Kelly Ripa about the sexy plans she made with Brad Pitt

An Oscar trophy was stolen last night — and it’s not the first time it’s happened

An Oscar trophy was stolen last night — and it’s not the first time it’s happened

The director of the “Frozen” sequel hints at a possible female love interest for Elsa

The director of the “Frozen” sequel hints at a possible female love interest for Elsa

Creepy underwater statue of Jason Voorhees in Minnesota lake continues to spook swimmers

Creepy underwater statue of Jason Voorhees in Minnesota lake continues to spook swimmers

Stories You Might Like