Even on vacation, Tom Brady seems to be thinking of next year’s Super Bowl.

The New England Patriots quarterback and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen escaped to paradise for some much need R&R after last week’s crushing Super Bowl loss. With a wine glass in hand and their kids in tow, Gisele cheered in support of her husband as his team attempted to remain reigning Super Bowl champs in the match up against the Philadelphia Eagles and while it didn’t turn out in their favor, the couple of eleven years spent this Sunday in Costa Rica licking their wounds and and making predictions about the football future.

Brady posted a photo of himself in a lip lock with the Brazilian bombshell while overlooking a lush forest along with a sunset in the background, but it was the caption that was particularly noteworthy. Brady wrote, “This Sunday’s outcome is a lot better than last Sunday’s! #losingstreakstopsatone 😜❤💯.”

If his hashtag is any indication, the quarterback already seems to think he’ll be leading his team back to next year’s Super Bowl and bringing home the Lombardy trophy. Even though the longtime couple have been made several Super Bowl appearances in recent years, it’s definitely a bold prediction to be made by the 40-year-old athlete.

The Brady bunch turned to each other for comfort immediately following the Patriots’ 41-33 defeat on Feb. 4, which Bündchen shared in an Instagram post congratulating the Eagles and sharing her “love” for Brady.

