Even on vacation, Tom Brady seems to be thinking of next year’s Super Bowl.
RELATED: Tom Brady kissed his son on the lips and people are incredibly grossed out
The New England Patriots quarterback and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen escaped to paradise for some much need R&R after last week’s crushing Super Bowl loss. With a wine glass in hand and their kids in tow, Gisele cheered in support of her husband as his team attempted to remain reigning Super Bowl champs in the match up against the Philadelphia Eagles and while it didn’t turn out in their favor, the couple of eleven years spent this Sunday in Costa Rica licking their wounds and and making predictions about the football future.
Brady posted a photo of himself in a lip lock with the Brazilian bombshell while overlooking a lush forest along with a sunset in the background, but it was the caption that was particularly noteworthy. Brady wrote, “This Sunday’s outcome is a lot better than last Sunday’s! #losingstreakstopsatone 😜❤💯.”
If his hashtag is any indication, the quarterback already seems to think he’ll be leading his team back to next year’s Super Bowl and bringing home the Lombardy trophy. Even though the longtime couple have been made several Super Bowl appearances in recent years, it’s definitely a bold prediction to be made by the 40-year-old athlete.
RELATED: Gisele Bündchen is facing the fire for her comments about Tom Brady’s Super Bowl defeat
The Brady bunch turned to each other for comfort immediately following the Patriots’ 41-33 defeat on Feb. 4, which Bündchen shared in an Instagram post congratulating the Eagles and sharing her “love” for Brady.
She captioned the photo showing her hugging an obviously distraught Brady along with their kids:
Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!
Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you! ❤️ Parabéns Eagles por ganhar o Super bowl, que jogo! Parabéns Patriots por dar o seu melhor e meu amor, estamos incrivelmente orgulhosos de você porque vemos todos os dias o compromisso, o sacrifício e o trabalho árduo que você dedicou para se tornar o melhor no que você faz. Nós te amamos!