Olympian Tom Daley and his director beau Dustin Lance Black are growing their family in a big way.

The pair announced their exciting news on Wednesday morning with matching Valentine’s Day photos, each featuring ultrasound photo along with their wedding bands.





Black’s shared his photo on Twitter with the caption, “A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours. 👨‍👨‍👦❤”

“HAPPY VALENTINES DAY!” Daley wrote on his post.

Daley, 23, and Black, 43, began their romance in 2013 after meeting through mutual friends, before tying the knot in a gorgeous, outdoor ceremony in May 2017.

RELATED: Boomer Phelps is a big brother! See the first photos of him meeting his newest sibling

Daley — a two-time Bronze medalist diver for Great Britain in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, and Black — an Oscar-winning screenwriter, opened up to Out magazine about wanting children together.

“We were so busy making all these plans – we both wanted to have children; we both wanted to build a home of our own someday,” Black told the magazine in 2016. “I draw, so I was sketching little plans for houses on cliffs overlooking oceans, while Tom watched over my shoulder – it was a very grown-up version of playing house.”

Their relationship was “love at first sight” and they knew marriage was bound to happen.

“Marriage is the foundation to all of these other big plans we have. So we knew we were going to get engaged — it was just a matter of when, and who does it,” he added.

A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours. 👨‍👨‍👦❤️ pic.twitter.com/6ugN3Ho6y3 — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) February 14, 2018

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY! ❤️👨‍👨‍👦❤️ A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley) on Feb 14, 2018 at 5:44am PST

RELATED: Hoda Kotb shares an adorable look at daughter Haley Joy’s first birthday celebration

Daley wasn’t the only water sport Olympian to announce amazing baby news this week.

Swimmer Michael Phelps — who is the most decorated Olympian in history with 28 medals over five Games — and his wife Nicole Phelps welcomed their second bundle of joy this week and shared the big news on their respective Instagram accounts. The proud dad of two poured his heart out to fans with a beautiful post featuring his little family to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world.

“Magical moments yesterday… Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world! We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible!#familyof4now,” he wrote alongside the sweet photo.

Congratulations all around!