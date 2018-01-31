Two years after losing a bet with his “The Revenant” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, actor Tom Hardy has finally followed through with his forfeit!





“Tom felt he was not going to get nominated for his role [in ‘The Revenant’] and Leo felt his performance was so good that, of course, he was going to get a nomination,” an insider explained to Us Weekly. “So they made a bet. If Leo was wrong, he would’ve gotten a tattoo. But, Leo turned out to be right.”

The bet included a caveat that Leo could design the tattoo if he won. So when Hardy was nominated, Leo got to work.

“He wrote, in this really s**tty handwriting: ‘Leo knows everything,’” Hardy told Esquire in 2016. “Ha! I was like, ‘O.K., I’ll get it done, but you have to write it properly.’”

In the end, the Oscar went to Hardy’s fellow Brit Mark Rylance for his performance in Steven Spielberg’s “Bridge of Spies,” which made Hardy a double-loser.

“F**ker,” Hardy said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “He would never get a tattoo if he lost that bet! It was just one-way. I’m covered in s**t tattoos anyway, so it doesn’t make any difference to me. If I got a big bold ‘Leo’ right across my thigh or across my face. It’s just that, isn’t it? You bet a tattoo, you lose. That’s what happens.”

We know Hardy followed through on his punishment because a photo of Hardy with the tattoo has recently appeared on bartender Andrew Calisterio’s Instagram page. “Captured a couple pictures for @tomhardy today,” he wrote. “Fingers crossed he posts them. Regardless here’s an obligatory selfie.”

In the snap, Hardy’s new body art is visible on the actor’s right arm. In block capitals of varying sizes, it reads: “Leo knows all”

