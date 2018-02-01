Bella Hadid stripped down once again on Instagram, and this time, she just really didn’t want to distract anyone from the introduction of her new puppy.





The model and daughter for former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid posed nude while at a fitting with her new puppy. Stylist Mimi Cuttrell captured the “puppy’s first day shopping” and shared it to her own Instagram.

In the racy shot, Hadid is all smiles as she poses wearing a nude colored thong and nothing else in the since-deleted Instagram. Her furry friend is perfectly situated over her breasts to give herself a little privacy.

Instagram/Mimi Cuttrell

RELATED: Bella Hadid bares it all in this sexy and scandalous Vogue Italia spread

Hadid later showed off her the newest edition to her family in another (fully-clothed) shot on her own Instagram.

“Pullin Up in Something Foreign..🏎 @whatgoesaroundnyc Only🤷🏻‍♀️🏆🍯,” she wrote.

This is the second time this week Hadid has posed nude for fans on Instagram. Earlier this week, British Vogue shared a photo of Hadid with her sister Gigi posed nude with their legs intertwined. The controversial photo faced backlash from commenters who said the image was “disgusting” and “inappropriate.”

Yolanda Hadid responded to the backlash in an interview with TMZ.

“I love it,” she said of the photo. “Love the skin you are in, baby.”

The former reality star kept mum on whether or not she approved of the idea or found it to be “incestuous,” as some commenters stated.