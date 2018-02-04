Remember back in September of 2017 when Paris Hilton asked the world what was on its mind?

Naturally, Twitter had an absolute field day with that open-ended question.





Is vanilla ice cream a flavor in its own right…or is it just the lack of any other flavors? https://t.co/KYqPRskjwZ — RJBIII (@RolandB3) September 11, 2017

Dominos or Pizza Hut? — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) September 11, 2017

if ghosts can walk thru walls how come they don't fall thru floors? — FredFlunk (@fredflunk) September 11, 2017

Well, that was six months ago. Surely people are over it now, right?

WRONG!

We are now in 2018, and people are still replying to Hilton’s tweet.

When Spongebob washes his dishes, does he have a sponge for that or is he rubbing dishes against himself? https://t.co/K23imsMzko — cyberfeels (@cyberfeeIs) February 2, 2018

That time in grade 5 when during recess I spent 20 minutes crafting the perfect snowball to hurl at this particularily annoying kid but he saw me throw it and ducked and my teacher was standing directly behind him and it clocked her in the face instead🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/A6GkSZn0Nt — Madhav S (@ShuklaSays) February 2, 2018

Can you fingerprint a sausage? https://t.co/NMGwzejd4B — Darrel (@DMC83_HX) January 28, 2018

Why are pizzas round, get delivered in a square box and then eaten as a triangle? https://t.co/AKSiuAXWbd — JakeLFC 🔴 (@Jake_Swift) January 29, 2018

how do some of characters in Spongebob use electrical appliances under the sea without getting electrocuted ???? https://t.co/BQLp3Z5XpR — Nisha Rai (@nisharai_) February 2, 2018

Why does KFC charge $6.50 for two pieces, a side, and a biscout when they also charge $5 for the exact same thing plus a cookie? It makes no fucking sense. Capitalism has failed us https://t.co/SpEcRm5RDK — #SCHEMEpatrol (@Vincent_Von_Gay) January 30, 2018

Why do hot dogs come in a tin of 8,but you only got a pack of six buns? https://t.co/WIh9Onc7p7 — Whittle (@Paulwhittle8) February 2, 2018

It’s safe to say Paris Hilton is the Queen of Memes, as well the Queen of Selfies.

In her 2015 book “Selfish” — which was literally just a compilation of selfies — Kim Kardashian West made the rather audacious claim that she was participating in the trend way before it was cool and seemed to imply that she was responsible for it.

“I took pictures of myself with digital cameras when I was in junior high and high school, and I just got hooked,” she wrote. “I was always obsessed with selfies.”

Smash cut to November 2017, and someone else disputed Kardashian West’s claim. Someone who was also doing the “famous for being famous” thing while Kim was probably selling Girl Scout Cookies or something else that young girls do. (Easy Bake Ovens?)

“Who could it be?” we hear you ponder. It should be obvious by now:

11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie! pic.twitter.com/1byOU5Gp8J — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 19, 2017

That’s right, folks. The person claiming to have invented the selfie is none other than the original Kardashian, Paris Hilton.

“11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie!,” Hilton wrote in a tweet that also featured two pre-iPhone selfies of herself and pop-star Britney Spears.

It’s a bold claim.

Never change, Paris. Never change.

