Former Ultimate Fighting Champion and MMA star Ronda Rousey made an appearance at WWE’s “Elimination Chamber” pay-per-view on Sunday evening, with the expectation that she would publicly sign a WWE contract.





But, if you’re a pro-wrestling fan, you know all too well that these televised contract signings seldom — if ever — go according to plan.

The segment began with Rousey being welcomed into the ring by her real life bosses Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, who were standing alongside Rousey’s soon-to-be on-screen boss Kurt Angle. The plan was for Rousey to put pen to paper and make her transition from the UFC to the WWE official, but that’s not what happened. The situation quickly escalated, and Rousey was given more than a contract: she was given a match at the upcoming WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

Sensing that something wasn’t quite right, Rousey asked those in the ring what was up, and Angle spilled the beans: Triple H and Stephanie had brought her to WWE to manipulate her.

After a war of words and some stare-downs, Rousey put Triple H through a table and scared Stephanie off right before she signed her official contract.

Will Rousey get her hands on Stephanie at WrestleMania? It wouldn’t be the first time.

Awkward and unsure at first, but when Ronda Rousey's claws came out and she stared down at a fallen Triple H at her feet, we saw what she can become on this stage. — Ryan Dilbert (@ryandilbert) February 26, 2018

