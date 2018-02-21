Is there a sixth Spice Girl on the horizon?

Perhaps not, but Victoria and David Beckham’s daughter Harper is giving her pop star turned designer mom a run for her money.





In an adorable Snapchat clip that screams #dadgoals, Victoria gave fans a behind the scenes look at her 6-year-old showing off her musical pipes with some help from her famous father. In the cute clip, David, 42, appears to be holding a towel as he waits for his daughter to wrap up her bath, while his wife, 43, films in secret from outside. While Harper isn’t on camera, her adorable vocals are crystal clear as she and her soccer-player dad sing a rendition of “Tomorrow” from the musical, “Annie.”

Reposted by fans, Victoria captioned the sweetly candid moment, “Sing-along with daddy,” adding a series of laughing emojis.

This wasn’t the first time the Beckham’s quickly growing daughter (she was a baby, like, two minutes ago!) has shown the masses her musical talents. Back in November, the tyke got into the Christmas spirit early with a cover of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” The moment was captured, once more, by her mom as she colored gingerbread men and confidently hit those high notes.

“4th November and Harper is getting into the Christmas spirit!! 😬🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲 kisses mummy and Harper! X #watchoutmariah #rainydayinlondon,” Victoria captioned the video.

It’s clear the Beckhams, who tied the knot in 1999, are all about supporting their talented kids, which also include sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13.

The latter signed with Justin Bieber’s manager in December 2016 and has since been sharing his own vocal talents. He even dropped a holiday single for charity. It just goes to show, the apple didn’t fall far from the tree!