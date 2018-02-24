Menu
Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk sparked eating disorder rumors this week when she shared a completely nude selfie on Instagram showing off her slender figure.


“R u sleeping?,” she captioned the racy shot, which shows her posing on her bed totally naked.

R u sleeping?

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

Almost immediately, people began leaving concerned comments wondering if the model is eating enough or suffering from an eating disorder.

“You must eat something!!!!” one person wrote.

“She’s too skinny seriously,” another commented.

“Please eat something,” another person begged.

“Have u ever tried… Let’s say… A burger?” read another comment.

However, other Instagram users came to her defense, with one writing, “I’m so disgusted but all of the rude and hateful comments on a pic that all I could think when I saw it was that she looks freaking amazing. If you don’t have anything nice to say then why are you even here? I just hope she ignores all this crap and knows that she looks absolutely beautiful.”

The 29-year-old model has yet to respond to the criticism, but it doesn’t look like she’s too concerned with people’s worries considering she frequently and confidently shares sultry snaps on the social media platform.

Happy V-day from @victoriassecret 🌹

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

Black sand beach 🤘

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

Victoria’s Secret model has people concerned after sharing this completely nude selfie Instagram/Elsa Hosk
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
