Investigators say actor Robert Wagner is a “person of interest” in the death of actress Natalie Wood, CBS News reports.

“As we’ve investigated the case over the last six years, I think he’s more of a person of interest now,” John Corina, a lieutenant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told “48 Hours.”

Wood drowned in November 1981 after going overboard while on her family’s yacht near Catalina Island, California. Her then-husband, Wagner; actor Christopher Walken; and Capt. Dennis Davern also were on board. She was 43.

Investigators initially called the death an accident but reopened the investigation in 2011.

“Natalie Wood: Death in Dark Water” will air at 10 p.m. EST Saturday on CBS.