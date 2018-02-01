Menu
Jim Carrey Read this Next

Jim Carrey has learned his fate in the wrongful death lawsuit his ex-girlfriend's family brought against him
Advertisement

Investigators say actor Robert Wagner is a “person of interest” in the death of actress Natalie Wood, CBS News reports.


“As we’ve investigated the case over the last six years, I think he’s more of a person of interest now,” John Corina, a lieutenant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told “48 Hours.”

Wood drowned in November 1981 after going overboard while on her family’s yacht near Catalina Island, California. Her then-husband, Wagner; actor Christopher Walken; and Capt. Dennis Davern also were on board. She was 43.

Investigators initially called the death an accident but reopened the investigation in 2011.

“Natalie Wood: Death in Dark Water” will air at 10 p.m. EST Saturday on CBS.

Actress Natalie Wood AP Photo/File

Cox National Content Desk

Advertisement

Rare Studio

Jim Carrey has learned his fate in the wrongful death lawsuit his ex-girlfriend’s family brought against him

Jim Carrey has learned his fate in the wrongful death lawsuit his ex-girlfriend’s family brought against him

After just over 6 months together, Drew Carey pops the question to his “24/7”

After just over 6 months together, Drew Carey pops the question to his “24/7”

Michelle Obama gives an “A+” to a California third-grader’s school project

Michelle Obama gives an “A+” to a California third-grader’s school project

Scott Baio claims his accuser Nicole Eggert wanted him to be “her first”

Scott Baio claims his accuser Nicole Eggert wanted him to be “her first”

Tom Hardy lost a bet to Leonardo DiCaprio and now the world can see his punishment

Tom Hardy lost a bet to Leonardo DiCaprio and now the world can see his punishment

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement