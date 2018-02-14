It seems that a “conflict of personalities” is what led Bristol Plain and Dakota Meyer to divorce.

According to PEOPLE, Meyer filed court documents on Feb. 14 after less than two years of marriage. The publication recovered the court documents despite Meyer’s attempt to keep a low-profile using his and Palin’s initials in the paperwork filed in a Travis County court in Texas. He reportedly stated that he (D.L.) and Palin (B.S.M.M) were in the process of separating and cited “discord or conflict of personalities” as the reason for the split.





He further stated that the conflict “destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

Palin and Meyer secretly wed in June 2016 after calling off their engagement ahead of their previously planned May 2015 wedding. At the time of their reconciliation, the couple told Entertainment Tonight, “Life is full of ups and downs but in the end, you’ll end up where you’re supposed to be. We are so happy to share with loved ones the wonderful news that we got married!”

RELATED: Bristol Palin shared the sweetest birthday tribute to her firstborn baby Tripp

“Hard work and God’s grace are the foundation of our new life together,” they added. “With the love and support of our family, we know we can get through anything.”

The couple share two children together, Sailor Grace, 2 and Atlee Bay, 9 months. They reportedly plan to come to an agreement when it comes to the custody of their daughters and the division of assets. A source told the publication that Palin moved out of the home around Christmas.

Despite the rumor of a December separation, Meyer shared a photo of his family with fans on January 7.

“What matters,” he wrote alongside the photo of Palin, daughters Sailor and Atlee and Palin’s son, Tripp, from her previous relationship with Levi Johnson.

What matters A post shared by Dakota Meyer (@dakotameyer0317) on Jan 7, 2018 at 8:15pm PST

Palin has not shared a photo with Meyer on social media since Dec. 25, 2017.