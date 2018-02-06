Menu
Former Disney Channel star Hilary Duff has been cast as slain actress Sharon Tate in the upcoming psychological horror film“The Haunting of Sharon Tate,” Deadline reports.


Sharon Tate was the young wife of filmmaker Roman Polanski. She was two weeks away from giving birth when Charles Manson’s deranged followers brutally stabbed her and four others to death in her Benedict Canyon home.

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate” — which is being written and directed by Daniel Farrands — will focus on Tate’s story in the days leading up to her murder. The story will be told from her point of view. The title is reportedly taken actual from an interview with Tate published a year before her death in which she admits to regularly dreaming about ghosts haunting her house and foreseeing her own death at the hands of a satanic cult.

Duff will star alongside model-actress Lydia Hearst and “Mean Girls” actor Jonathan Bennett, who will play one of Tate’s former lovers.

The 30-year-old former “Lizzie McGuire” star shared a photo of herself in costume on set on Tuesday, February 6. “Had the incredible opportunity of playing Sharon Tate the past two weeks in an independent movie,” she captioned the image. “She was an amazing woman and it was a true honor.”

The movie is the one of three films which center around the gruesome Manson Family murders. The others are Quentin Tarantino’s untitled Charles Manson project and Mary Harron’s “Charlie Says.”

The cult leader was serving a life sentence in prison until his death at the age of 83 in November.

Actress Sharon Tate AP Photo
