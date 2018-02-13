Menu
Kenan, Kel, and the cast of "All That" just reunited for an episode of MTV's "Wild 'N Out"
(Warning: Some spoilers ahead)

You might have missed the fact that Tom Hardy, Prince William and Prince Harry were in the latest Star Wars film. But it’s understandable if you didn’t notice them, considering their scenes were cut from the final production.


There’s a scene where three of the film’s main characters find themselves in an elevator with the Stormtroopers, played by the three men. Their faces were reportedly disguised by their helmets.

As reported, neither they nor Hardy’s alleged southern accent made the final cut because of their height.

Now where have we seen this before?

Either way, at least two anonymous sources were cited as saying that the one would need to be exactly 5’11” to play a Stormtrooper.

While Luke Skywalker’s problem was that he was too short, it would appear, at least in the case of the royal brothers, that they were just a tad bit too tall to play the role.

Prince William: 6’2″
Prince Harry: 6’1″
Tom Hardy: 5’9″

For reference, Hardy is the same height as Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the original trilogy. Who, again, was “a little short.”

Look at him playing with us!!! #tomhardy #starwars repost: @tomhardy

To add another layer of reasoning, the sources argued that the scenes also didn’t fit the flow of the final production.

(H/T Uproxx)

RELATED: Disney announces plans for several “Star Wars” TV shows to air on their streaming service

Zuri Davis
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare.
A legendary comedian who served in World War II has passed away at the age of 95

We’re just weeks away from seeing Drew Carey take on his toughest TV role yet — a Marine

Kim Kardahshian just shared a very racy mirror selfie that she apparently “forgot to post” the night before

People think the next James Bond should be a woman, but the current 007’s wife says otherwise

Paris Jackson shared some of her favorite home movies in honor of brother Prince’s 21st birthday

