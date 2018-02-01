Stormy Daniels isn’t going down without a fight.

The porn star threw fuel onto the fire with her latest remarks to Wendy Williams after the talk show host’s scathing remarks Wednesday. In her “Hot Topics” segment on her talk show, Williams slammed Daniels for claims that she’d had an affair with Donald Trump. She showed clips of Daniel from her recent (awkward!) appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” where she attempted to avoid making comments about the wild rumors.





“She’s 38 and I know she’s been in the game of porn a while. She’s like a dusty-looking, throwback porn star … This dress right here, what the hell?” Williams said, not holding back in the least. “She just looks wild and sloppy. Just nasty.”

Williams told her audience that she’d been asked if she wanted Daniels to stop by her show, but she’d quickly rejected that idea. “I said no. What’s she gonna say?” Wendy mocked.

She added, “Stormy Daniels is lying, she knows what she did and she’s on her Make America Horny Again tour. At 38 years old, all worn out down below. Excuse me, I call it like a see it. She wouldn’t be a good guest, trust me!”

Now, the porn star — who has repeatedly denied having an affair with Donald Trump — clapped back at William’s messy remarks with a vulgar quip of her own.

“My vagina is a well trained beautiful athlete that would not have the longest running contract in porn history if she were ugly,” she said to TMZ.

And just like that, Williams has another feud on her hands. Now we just need some popcorn to wait out what happens next.

Earlier this week, Williams also slammed Kim Kardashian’s recent naked photo spree and called out her and Kanye West’s marriage in the process.

“Kim, it’s clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and feeble conversation,” Williams mocked. “It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you are desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.”

Since the onset of the new year, Kardashian West has posted several racy photographs on social media. In one photo, she posed topless in only a skimpy thong on a bed, while in another she wore nothing but an open fur coat.

“Kanye makes money. Kim makes more. Why are you still doing this?” she ranted on her “Hot Topics” segment. “It’s not even about the mother thing, forget the mother thing … It’s about, she doesn’t have to do that anymore.”

Williams added, “We saw full boob … Sure she’s got a beautiful body, but guess what: so what?”