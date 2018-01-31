Wendy Williams is definitely not a fan of Kim Kardashain West’s naked photo spree, and according to her, it spells trouble in paradise.





The talk show maven discussed the series of series nude shots the mom of three posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, and she didn’t pull any punches. She questioned why Kardashian West — who had spun the publicity behind an embarrassing sex tape into a multi-million dollar empire — was back to stripping to her skivvies if she was satisfied within her marriage.

“Kim, it’s clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and feeble conversation,” Williams mocked. “It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you are desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.”

Kim, 37, and Kanye, 40, tied the knot in 2014 and have since welcomed three children: North, 4, Saint, 2, and 2-week-old Chicago West.

“Kanye makes money. Kim makes more. Why are you still doing this?” she ranted on her “Hot Topics” segment. “It’s not even about the mother thing, forget the mother thing … It’s about, she doesn’t have to do that anymore.”

Williams added, “We saw full boob … Sure she’s got a beautiful body, but guess what: so what?”

Since the onset of the new year, Kardashian West has posted several racy photographs on social media. In one photo, she posed topless in only a skimpy thong on a bed, while in another she wore nothing but an open fur coat. It seems the reality starlet is on a mission to “break the internet” all over again, but while the public is pretty much over it, she’s at least got the backing of her pregnant sister Khloé, who applauded her latest looks and controversial cornrow braids.

“Between her pictures and her clap backs….I’m just living for it all. Confidence looks great on you Keeks,” tweeted the 33-year-old “Revenge Body” host over the weekend.