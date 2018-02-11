Menu
Meghan Markle reportedly once applied for a job at “The Wendy Williams Show.”

Wendy Williams made the claim on a recent edition of her show while she was interviewing an actress from a show that Markle had once appeared on: “90210.”


AnnaLynne McCord was chatting about Markle’s guest-starring stint on the CW’s show. While McCord was admitting that she didn’t actually share any scenes with the soon-to-be royal, Williams surprised the audience with a surprising revelation.

“She applied for a job here too, yeah,” Williams said. “Random princess.”

McCord went on to explain that Markle played high school girl named Wendy who was having an affair with McCord’s TV boyfriend.

“She was cheating with my man. Shenae’s [Grimes] character, Annie, sees him in the car and she’s like, ‘Hi,’ and Meghan’s head comes up. I was like, get it, girl! I love it,” McCord joked.

Late last year, Williams shared some more opinions about Markle.

“I respect Meghan Markle’s hustle and I respect her game. However, she’s a bit of a wild card, you know, because she goes from being the ‘Deal or No Deal’ girl, so this is a girl looking for game,” Williams said. “And remember the story here at Wendy. She came here to Wendy to find out what she could do here. She’s been here; she’s been in our building. We have her DNA.”

Wendy’s been throwing a lot of shade lately.

Last month the talk show maven discussed the series of series nude shots Kim Kardashian West posted to her Instagram, and she didn’t pull any punches. She questioned why Kardashian West — who spun the publicity behind an embarrassing sex tape into a multi-million dollar empire — was back to stripping to her skivvies if she was satisfied within her marriage.

“Kim, it’s clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and feeble conversation,” Williams mocked. “It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you are desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.”

