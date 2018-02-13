Get ready to see Drew Carey in a much different role than what we’re used.

“The Price is Right” favorite is slated to guest star on CBS’ hit series “NCIS,” and according to Entertainment Weekly, his character is a tough, retired marine being framed for murder.





“Working on NCIS was a terrific experience for me,” said Carey. “The entire cast and crew were so welcoming and professional. You can’t believe how hard they work to do that show.”

In the March episode, the 59-year-old will play Marine Sergeant John Ross. Deadline reported that Carey’s character often sends care packages to active-duty servicemen, but when he is accused of sending cyanide-laced cookies in one of these containers, Ross has to turn to Agent Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the NCIS team for help clearing his name.

NCIS showrunners Frank Cardea and George Schenck touted Carey’s acting chops for the role, and Carey — a former Marine himself — was the perfect choice.

“With the casting of John Ross, a retired Marine, we needed an actor who could play the outgoing, passionate side of the character but also the dark reality that he is still haunted from being a prisoner of war for many years,” said Cardea and Schenck. “We are thrilled to have Drew Carey, who served in the Marine Reserves, as a Marine portray this complex role and look forward to fans seeing him in this powerful and heart-warming episode.”

The comedian served six years in the Marine Corps Reserves in the 1980s. He began doing standup to earn more money and it was a big break during his stint in the military that led him to showbiz — but he still has a soft spot for his roots.

“I think if I did not have such a great break, I would still be in the military,” said Carey. “I still wear my hair short and have the glasses. Also, I enjoyed the regimen and camaraderie. I knew that once I left the Reserves, I would give back to the military, so I teamed up with the USO.”

He eventually went on to star in the popular sitcom “The Drew Carey Show” and eventually replaced Bob Barker on the famed game show.

Fans can catch Carey’s episode when it airs Tuesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, but it’s not the only exciting news happening for Carey.

He recently announced his engagement with girlfriend of just over six months and marriage therapist, Dr. Amie Harwick, 36.

Congratulations!