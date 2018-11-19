Even if Barron Trump doesn’t move into the White House, he will still be the nation’s first boy and the first one since John F. Kennedy Junior. And it wasn’t hard to fall in love with John John, he was adorable as a toddler and gorgeous as a grown man, even being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 1988. The video of him saluting his father’s coffin has a special place in our hearts.

And then when JFK Jr. lost his life in 1999 at only 38 years old, the entire nation mourned. Though he was a lawyer, he said on many occasions that he had no interest in politics, instead of founding George magazine. The Kennedy family, while almost completely extinct, will always live on in American history because of the little moments like John John’s salute.

Original post from November 21, 2016