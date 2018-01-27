Singer and pop star Madonna has been known for her antics, both on stage and off, but what is the deal with this latest one?
On Friday, the “Like a Prayer” singer appears to have acquired a new handbag, which prompted her to share a rather bizarre Instagram post.
“Still drooling over a handbag…………….. 👜😂🌈💕,” she wrote including the hashtags #nofriends #lisbonisfar #werktodo #fashion.
Several comments and conerns come to mind with this photo.
- Did she cut her hair?
- Why is she naked?
- Thanks for blacking out your nipples, but not really?
- Does she really have no friends?
She shared a follow up video about Louis Vuitton where she is wearing a sweatshirt and has a sack of something in her belly, saying “Louis Vuitton is finally making maternity wear.”
I guess it’s just another day in Madonna’s bizarro world, and we’re just living in it.
Screenshot/Madonna via Instagram