Singer and pop star Madonna has been known for her antics, both on stage and off, but what is the deal with this latest one?


On Friday, the “Like a Prayer” singer appears to have acquired a new handbag, which prompted her to share a rather bizarre Instagram post.

“Still drooling over a handbag…………….. 👜😂🌈💕,” she wrote including the hashtags #nofriends #lisbonisfar #werktodo #fashion.

Several comments and conerns come to mind with this photo.

  1. Did she cut her hair?
  2. Why is she naked?
  3. Thanks for blacking out your nipples, but not really?
  4. Does she really have no friends?

She shared a follow up video about Louis Vuitton where she is wearing a sweatshirt and has a sack of something in her belly, saying “Louis Vuitton is finally making maternity wear.”

I guess it’s just another day in Madonna’s bizarro world, and we’re just living in it.

What is going on in this topless picture of Madonna holding a Louis Vuitton bag? Screenshot/Madonna via Instagram
Betsi Fores About the author:
Betsi Fores is the managing editor for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @ejfores.
