Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s newborn daughter made her first official appearance in the YouTube video her sister Kylie Jenner posted on Sunday after announcing the birth of her own little one.





Kylie gave birth to a baby girl on Feb. 1, she confirmed with a touching video on Instagram on Sunday. The little girl weighed in at 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time.

At one point in the video — which documents Kylie’s secret pregnancy — Kim hands Kylie her swaddled baby.

“She’s so little,” Kylie says. “Did you figure out the name?”

“I think we’re going to go with Chicago,” Kim replies.

Kardashian West, 37, and West, 40, welcomed their newest addition on Jan. 15 via surrogate, with the birth confirmed by mom. According to TMZ, the three-time parents had reportedly rejected several offers north (pun intended) of a million dollars from publications looking to score the first look at their new baby; mom and dad have said no because it’s against their morals. The media had been hounding the family for several months prior to the new baby’s arrival, with some unnamed sites offering as much as $5 million for exclusive photos, per TMZ.

RELATED: Wendy Williams took brutal shots at Kim Kardashian West’s marriage and nude photos