If you’re a HGTV junkie like me, you’ve probably seen more than a few episodes of their hit renovation series Fixer Upper. Chip and Joanna Gaines, the stars of the series, own and operate Magnolia Homes, a renovation and design company based out of Waco, Tex. The talented couple recently snapped up a property in their own town that holds a lot of potential.

Known as the “Bradshaw Estate” by locals, the main home features four bedrooms and was built all the way back in 1903.

Although the spacious home has been kept in great condition, the interior design is a bit dark and dated.

The kitchen features an incredible amount of storage, but is in need of a fresh coat of pain and some more updated decor and fixtures.

The dining room features a beautiful fireplace, but it gets lost in the somewhat tacky mirror wall.

The stunning library needs some freshening up to keep it from feeling like an old and dusty cave.

Outside, the home’s old servants’ quarters has been renovated into an adorable guest house.

The backyard features lots of great landscaping and a huge gazebo, which needs a little TLC.

The real gem of the property is its beautiful back porch, which holds lots of design potential.

According to WacoTrib.com, the Gaines haven’t yet decided what they’ll do with the house or if it will be featured on Fixer Upper. Keep your fingers crossed that we’ll see this impressive home get a much-deserved makeover in the months to come. Until then, check out the home’s Zillow listing to see even more of the property.

This post was originally published on April 5, 2016.

Now Watch: 5 Things Chip & Joanna Gaines Love to Say on ‘Fixer Upper’