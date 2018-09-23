Menu
Chip and Joanna Gaines Read this Next

'Fixer Upper' Homeowner Reveals New Secrets About the Show
Advertisement
Chip Joanna Gaines Farmhouse New Zillow

If you’re a HGTV junkie like me, you’ve probably seen more than a few episodes of their hit renovation series Fixer Upper. Chip and Joanna Gaines, the stars of the series, own and operate Magnolia Homes, a renovation and design company based out of Waco, Tex. The talented couple recently snapped up a property in their own town that holds a lot of potential.

Known as the “Bradshaw Estate” by locals, the main home features four bedrooms and was built all the way back in 1903.

Zillow
Zillow

Although the spacious home has been kept in great condition, the interior design is a bit dark and dated.

Zillow
Zillow

The kitchen features an incredible amount of storage, but is in need of a fresh coat of pain and some more updated decor and fixtures.

Zillow
Zillow

The dining room features a beautiful fireplace, but it gets lost in the somewhat tacky mirror wall.

Zillow
Zillow

The stunning library needs some freshening up to keep it from feeling like an old and dusty cave.

Zillow
Zillow

Outside, the home’s old servants’ quarters has been renovated into an adorable guest house.

Zillow
Zillow

The backyard features lots of great landscaping and a huge gazebo, which needs a little TLC.

Zillow
Zillow

The real gem of the property is its beautiful back porch, which holds lots of design potential.

According to WacoTrib.com, the Gaines haven’t yet decided what they’ll do with the house or if it will be featured on Fixer Upper. Keep your fingers crossed that we’ll see this impressive home get a much-deserved makeover in the months to come. Until then, check out the home’s Zillow listing to see even more of the property.

This post was originally published on April 5, 2016.

Now Watch: 5 Things Chip & Joanna Gaines Love to Say on ‘Fixer Upper’

Wide Open Country About the author:
Wide Open Country is the new media platform for country music and the country lifestyle. We believe that country music is more than music – it’s a way of life. Based in Austin, Texas, Wide Open Country provides content that covers country music – from the mainstream to the alternative ...Read more
View More Articles

Wide Open Country

Rare Studio

Some fans of Paris Jackson have been editing her skin tone in photos, and she’s had enough

Some fans of Paris Jackson have been editing her skin tone in photos, and she’s had enough

Tiffany Haddish joked to Kelly Ripa about the sexy plans she made with Brad Pitt

Tiffany Haddish joked to Kelly Ripa about the sexy plans she made with Brad Pitt

An Oscar trophy was stolen last night — and it’s not the first time it’s happened

An Oscar trophy was stolen last night — and it’s not the first time it’s happened

The director of the “Frozen” sequel hints at a possible female love interest for Elsa

The director of the “Frozen” sequel hints at a possible female love interest for Elsa

Creepy underwater statue of Jason Voorhees in Minnesota lake continues to spook swimmers

Creepy underwater statue of Jason Voorhees in Minnesota lake continues to spook swimmers

Stories You Might Like