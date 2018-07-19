Texas Grandpa Builds His Granddaughter an Incredible Backyard Theme Park

Menu
Princess Diana and John F Kennedy Jr: What Really Happened in NYC?
Instead of a playground, this Texas grandfather built a backyard theme park for his granddaughter, ensuring she’ll be the most popular kid in school.

This isn’t a just a teeter-totter and swing situation. He really built a mini amusement park for his young granddaughter, Sophia. According to ABC News, Jimmy White constructed a ferris wheel, carousel, and roller coaster all on his own, using scrap metal.

“Growing up, I didn’t have much,” White told ABC News. “But I always knew I wanted to build my grandchildren a roller coaster.”

So, when White found out he was going to be a grandfather, he set about building something very special. The pint-sized amusement park was finished before Sophia could even ride on it.

Made mostly out of PVC and wood, the coaster starts on his upper deck and wraps around the yard. Right now, it’s powered by grandpa, but he may add a motor in the future.

Reportedly, his 3-year-old granddaughter spends a lot of time with her grandpa. It’s easy to see why; she’s got her own private playground plus right next door. With access to her own roller coaster, little Sophia is definitely going to have some jam-packed birthday parties.

