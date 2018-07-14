While the Fixer Upper couple may have walked away from the television screen, there’s one sure-fire way to get your fill of Chip and Joanna. Yep, that’s right! Chip and Joanna will actually pay you for spending forty hours a week in their presence. Kidding aside, there are currently 25 positions open at Magnolia Market, Magnolia Bakery, Magnolia Table and even in their media and personnel group, all of which are located in Waco, Texas.

Recently Chip and Jo sat down with Country Living and shared the three things they look for in an employee. Do you have what it takes to be a top employee?

1. Valuing the Customer

Chip and Jo both agree that the most important thing is the customer and their experience. Jo recently shared, “One of the biggest things we tell our employees is that this is an experience—it’s really about valuing people’s time and making sure we’re making the best of it.”

It’s the little things like opening a door for a customer or greeting them with a smile that makes all the difference.

2. Passion

Like in many workplaces, passion is a character-trait most sought out for in employees. Be it a passion for gardening or something as simple as working out, the family loves creative people and the ideas they can bring to the table.

3. Strong Values

Lastly, and most importantly in the eyes of Chip and Joanna, is character. “In a perfect world, they’re perfectly qualified and they’ve got amazing character but if we had to make a concession, we would always choose to concede their qualifications over their character,”Chip shares.

Some positions include: a Bakery Crew Leader, a Market Host, a Baker, a Barista, a Cashier, a Guest Relations Specialist and even a Writer-Storyteller to help shape the Magnolia brand.

If you are planning on applying, The Gaineses love receiving clever and creative resumes. Chip agrees, “There’s something fun about someone who’s willing to spend a little extra time to do something that’s unique.”