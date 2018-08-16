Menu
French Farmers Strike Sultry Poses with Their Animals in This Sexy Calendar
Australian Firefighters Calendar

It’s getting hot in here. With all the fires plaguing California right now, Americans everywhere are expressing their gratitude for firemen worldwide. That’s why we are in love with this Australian calendar featuring firefighters from Down Under.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar had its “humble beginnings” in 1993 to support the Children’s Hospital Foundation, specifically raising funds for children recovering in the burn unit. Now, 25 years later, the calendar has raised over $2.3 million dollars for various charities.

Three calendars are available: the Animal Calendar, Puppy Calendar, and simply Hot Firefighters.

Here are a few reasons you need to get a 2018 calendar.

They love horses. 

firefighter with horse

And puppies.

Australian firefighter with puppy

So many puppies. 

Australian firefighter with puppy

It’s for a good cause. 

Australian firefighter

For Australian charities, including Australia zoo wildlife programs! 

Australian firefighter

Because they love all animals equally. 

firefighter with porcupine

There are a lot of reasons, like rock-hard abs, really…

firefighter with horse

Why this calendar should be on your wall. 

firefighter with koala

Who cares about the calendar dates when you have this to look at!

firefighter with puppy

You can meet these brave hunks here; learn about their likes and dislikes, when their birthdays are, and you know, what they like to do for fun.

These photos are firefighters from past calendars, so the real 2018 photos will be a surprise! But if they are anything like the past, they are sure to feature good-looking men and adorable animals. Here’s some behind-the-scenes footage of the 2018 hot guy calendar photoshoot.

Get your Australian Firefighters Calendar for 2018 here. International shipping applies!

All photos via Australian Firefighters Calendar

