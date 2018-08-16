It’s getting hot in here. With all the fires plaguing California right now, Americans everywhere are expressing their gratitude for firemen worldwide. That’s why we are in love with this Australian calendar featuring firefighters from Down Under.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar had its “humble beginnings” in 1993 to support the Children’s Hospital Foundation, specifically raising funds for children recovering in the burn unit. Now, 25 years later, the calendar has raised over $2.3 million dollars for various charities.

Three calendars are available: the Animal Calendar, Puppy Calendar, and simply Hot Firefighters.

Here are a few reasons you need to get a 2018 calendar.

They love horses.

And puppies.

So many puppies.

It’s for a good cause.

For Australian charities, including Australia zoo wildlife programs!

Because they love all animals equally.

There are a lot of reasons, like rock-hard abs, really…

Why this calendar should be on your wall.

Who cares about the calendar dates when you have this to look at!

You can meet these brave hunks here; learn about their likes and dislikes, when their birthdays are, and you know, what they like to do for fun.

These photos are firefighters from past calendars, so the real 2018 photos will be a surprise! But if they are anything like the past, they are sure to feature good-looking men and adorable animals. Here’s some behind-the-scenes footage of the 2018 hot guy calendar photoshoot.

Get your Australian Firefighters Calendar for 2018 here. International shipping applies!

All photos via Australian Firefighters Calendar