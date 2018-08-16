A French photographer has made a calendar of half-naked farmers. And it’s amazing.

Traditionally, farming isn’t a totally glamorous career. Farm life is full of long hours and all sorts of chores that involve getting really, really dirty. But French photographer Fred Gouton sees farming in quite a different light, and decided to make French farmers the subject of his 2017 calendar.

But these aren’t your average French farmers. No, these guys are photographed with their shirts off in some rather sultry poses, resulting in amazing black and white photos. Pigs, cows, and horses are also included, and the farms that Gouton photographed are from all over France.

Finally, a calendar that gives us a drive to make it to the next month! It brings excitement for the new year – after all, just imagine being able to feast your eyes on these attractive farmers every day. Use it to brighten up a cubicle or bring a little fun to your office. Or, just keep it at home for your own enjoyment. Who says you have to share?

Just take a look at some of Gouton’s stunning photography.

If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift for an animal-loving friend or for that special farmer in your life, this calendar just might be it.

Be sure to visit Amazon to order.

Not convinced that a calendar is the right gift? Don’t worry – we have tons of gift guides available on Wide Open Pets. Think everything from the very best cat beds out there to Santa cowboy hats that you’ve just gotta have.

All images: DeMilked.com