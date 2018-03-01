Even though Whitney Houston was found to have had drugs in her system at her time of death, her ex-husband Bobby Brown believes she died from something entirely different: a broken heart.





“I don’t think she died from drugs,” the 49-year-old singer told Rolling Stone in a new interview. “No, not at all. She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person and, um [pauses] she was a great woman.”

After Houston was discovered unresponsive in a hotel bathtub in 2012, a corner’s report determined that her “death was complicated by chronic cocaine use and heart disease,” having detected cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, Benadryl and other medication in her system. Brown, however, indicated that he believes she did not have drugs in her system, and even his wife and manager Alicia Etheridge-Brown stopped him to say, “There were drugs in her system.”

Instead, he said he thinks the singer died from “just being broken-hearted.”

About three years after Houston’s death, Brown suffered another devastating loss when their daughter Kristina Bobbi Brown was also found unconscious in a bathtub. She remained in a coma for six months before passing away that June at the age of 22. Her boyfriend Nick Gordon was found liable for her wrongful death in September of 2016 and was ordered to pay $36 million to her estate — something her father doesn’t see as justice.

“No, not yet. Because he’s still walking around free,” Brown said before adding what will bring him piece. “If he was locked up somewhere where somebody can rape him. That’s just how I feel. He raped me by taking my daughter away.”

He is still under investigation for the ongoing criminal case regarding her death and has been accused of giving her a “toxic cocktail” before she was found unresponsive.

