May your Fourth of July be as festive as Kelly Ripa circa 1974!

To celebrate America’s birthday, the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host shared an adorable childhood throwback of herself all decked out in the red, white and blue.

“Happy Fourth of July!!!! May your trike match your wagon and your hat match your bathing suit. Circa 1974. #fourthofjuly 🇺🇸🎇💥,” she wrote alongside the sweet shot.

In the cute pic, Ripa is all smiles in a matching red bathing suit with sister Linda Ripa.

The TV host is currently on vacation in Vancouver with her husband, Mark Consuelos and three kids, 20, Michael, Lola, 16, and Joaquin, 14. The family is on the last day of their trip and to mark to occasion, Ripa shared one final mountainside selfie.

“#squamish is not for the squeamish, but we made it to the top! Thanks for all the incredible #vancouver recommendations everyone. #lastday #fanada 😢🇨🇦🏔,” she wrote.