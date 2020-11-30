Elvis Presley would be so proud! The fabulously favorited musical a capella group from Arlington, Texas, Pentatonix released a romantically ethereal music video for their cover of the Elvis Presley classic love song “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” and suddenly I’m considering options for the song I would want played during the first dance at my future wedding.

The group’s harmony sounds so beautiful in the initial medley, and you “can’t help” but find yourself swaying along with the tune. This cover was the latest release from their PTX Vol. IV Classics, and the group has also covered other classics including Israel Kamakawiwoʻole’s “Over the Rainbow,” Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” (Pentatonix Cover) by Elvis Presley

The most wonderful aspect of a cappella is the talent and ability of each member of the group in contributing to creating an entire atmosphere for the song. In the same way that Pentatonix has covered “Hallelujah” and “Amazing Grace,” there is something hauntingly beautiful about the way they use their voices to paint a quiet atmosphere to emphasize and highlight the sounds that they are making.

Maybe I’m a little biased, but I bet this is an underrated song choice among newlyweds during wedding season, that wouldn’t be surprising if it was actually a popular choice. As if the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll wasn’t romantic enough with his rockstar ways, Pentatonix’s cover of this song actually makes the song even more intimate than it already was. To be able to take an iconic song and to emphasize even more what it’s already made to do takes more than just pure skill. It also takes insane creative talent.

And as Christmas is coming up, you can imagine why this group has covered so many Christmas songs, our favorite being their cover of “The Little Drummer Boy.” They have many Christmas albums, including That’s Christmas, and we are here for the way they spin the classics.

Editor’ note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2017.