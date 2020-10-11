Rocker Tommy Lee was left bloody after being involved in a fight with his 21-year-old at the time son Brandon Lee.

According to TMZ, authorities were called to the Mötley Crüe drummer’s home around 10:45 p.m. on a Monday night, after receiving a call that someone had been injured at the at the time 55-year-old’s home in Calabasas, California. Lee was taken to the hospital and checked for injuries, and according to him, Brandon, one of two sons he shares with ex-wife Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, was responsible for the bloody lip he shared on social media in a since-deleted Instagram photo.

“My heart is broken,” he wrote in the caption. “You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son! 🤙🏻 @brandonthomaslee.”

A source apparently told TMZ that Brandon, an MTV star, was acting in self-defense against his father, who was reportedly drunk at the time, but after news broke of the physical altercation, Lee took to Twitter to slam those reports.

Hey @TMZ maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bullshit. My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth. — T🥁mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) March 7, 2018

“Hey @TMZ maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bulls**t,” the rocker tweeted Tuesday. “My fiancé [Brittany Furlan] and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth.”

According to The Blast, Lee allegedly informed law enforcement that he was worried for his own safety because his son had access to firearms. Lee’s son was reportedly under investigation for battery. Judging from this incident, it seems the relationship between Brandon and his famous father has severely deteriorated since the pair rang in his 21st birthday together in a trip to Las Vegas eight months prior to the incident.

“We make it through the Weekend,” Brandon captioned a photo of the pair perched outside a private jet. “Great way to wrap up my Bday.”

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on March 7, 2018.