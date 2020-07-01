Grab your tissues! On July 18, 2017, at the time 9-year-old Angelica Hale from Atlanta, Georgia, blew NBC’s America’s Got Talent judges, Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell, away with her rendition of Alicia Keys’ 2012 hit “Girl on Fire.” But she really stuck out to AGT’s guest judge Chris Hardwick.

Hale admitted that she was a little nervous as she competed to get to the live shows, but by the sound of this performance, she had nothing to worry about. After she hit the last powerful note, AGT’s guest judge Chris Hardwick was completely stunned as the audience chanted for him to give her the Golden Buzzer.

“I mean, I’m so blown away, and you have these sneakers on. You look like this adorable little child, and then you open your mouth, and I’m like, ‘How do you those pipes fit in that tiny body?’” he said, stunned.

“You are unbelievable. I just feel like, Angelica, you are the chosen one!” he added before hitting the Golden Buzzer and sending her right to the live shows Hardwick then made his way to the stage to celebrate with the tiny singer.

OMG I am still in shock!! So happy, love you all so much!! @AGT #agt https://t.co/vBZw1ei7HG — Angelica Hale (@angelicahale) July 19, 2017

In 2012, Hale became ill after a contracting a bacterial infection in her lungs, which developed into double pneumonia and In 2012, Hale became ill after a contracting a bacterial infection in her lungs, which developed into double pneumonia and sepsis. The little girl needed a kidney transplant, and in 2013, she underwent the life-saving procedure after it was discovered that her mother was a match.

Hale is the sixth contestant from America’s Got Talent to earn the Golden Buzzer. She was the runner up for America’s Got Talent season 12, losing to Darci Lynne. Her debut album, Feel the Magic, is inspired by her journey through her health complications, and the beauty that came from it. She is the first kid ambassador of the National Kidney Foundation, an ambassador of the Sepsis Alliance, and a celebrity advocate for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on July 19, 2017.