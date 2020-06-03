No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you, this is actually true. If you are looking for a fun and unforgettable experience that your whole family can enjoy, you need to visit the Barn Hill Preserve in Louisiana. Basically, you along with the whole family are guaranteed to have a fun and unforgettable day.

You can go explore the unique preserve, which is full of exotic animals that you can actually interact with. Barn Hill Preserve is located in Ethel, Louisiana. If you have no clue where that is, it’s okay. It’s this tiny East Feliciana Parish village just outside of St. Francisville, north of Slaughter.

Barn Hiss is intended to be an animal preserve for miles and kids of all ages. The preserve features a total of seven acres of a landscape full of exotic animals. All of the animals either come from zoos or are either surrendered by their owners. During your guided walking tour, you will have the opportunity to get close to some of the animals. You will be able to see everything from lynx, camels, kangaroos, eagle owls, and more. Yes, you read that right, you get to meet kangaroo Joey! You can even feed them, under the supervision of trained professionals, of course. There are also numerous amount of macaws that make the place look so much brighter.

Let’s not forget about the sloth encounter. Did you know that there are less than 20 locations in the U.S. where you can actually interact with sloths? Yup. Barn Hill is one of these lucky 20 locations. But, here comes the best part of it all, and the cutest if you ask me.

While it would be fun to see the other animals, this one tops the cake! One of the main attractions of the preserve is its Otter Swim! The once in a lifetime encounters are three hours long and include guided tours of the facility, followed by your swim with Asian small-clawed adorable otters. Just look at these little tiny otters just enjoying their time with humans. I just want to take one home with me, and keep it forever.

Otter Swims and Encounter Tours are usually only offered on the weekends and require appointments, so be sure to schedule in advance. You must also be 16 and over to participate. For more information about Barn Hill Preserve, you can check out their Facebook page or their Website!

What are you waiting for! It’s otters we’re talking about here.